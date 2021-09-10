Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.69. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 14,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$28.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

