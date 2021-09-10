Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 602 ($7.87). Approximately 25,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 77,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

The firm has a market cap of £284.05 million and a PE ratio of 53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 615.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 610.37.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

