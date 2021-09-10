TrueFlip (TFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $41,042.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $41,042.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00059111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042593 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

