TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.13. TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.