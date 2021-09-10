Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

NYSE:BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

