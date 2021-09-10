Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

TRUP stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $392,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $3,113,770. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

