Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 6.6% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.