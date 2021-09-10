Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.19 million and $612,551.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

