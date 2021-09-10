UBS Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $295.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

