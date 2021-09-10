UBS Group Lowers Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Neutral

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

KDMN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

