UBS Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.