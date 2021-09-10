UBS Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
