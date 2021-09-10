UBS Group Raises PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $34.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PWSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE PWSC traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,465. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

