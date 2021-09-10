UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

