Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $205.11 million and $3.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,400.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $635.76 or 0.01400335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00537293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00347461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.