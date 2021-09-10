UMA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.02 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. UMA has a total market cap of $657.17 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $10.47 or 0.00023092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,693,363 coins and its circulating supply is 62,760,711 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

