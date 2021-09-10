Umbrella Network Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $393,296.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

