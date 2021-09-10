Unibright Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.78 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Unibright has a total market cap of $486.03 million and $4.78 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00007156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00164835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043255 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

