Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and $203,507.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00127881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00183882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.05 or 1.00021825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.49 or 0.07082487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.00853761 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.