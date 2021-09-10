Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $280,118.13 and approximately $8,075.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

