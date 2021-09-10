Unido EP (UDO) Hits Market Cap of $7.14 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $7.14 million and $806,217.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

