Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $9.96 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $9.96 or 0.00021700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $46.42 million and $18.39 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00100647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.36 or 0.00462484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

