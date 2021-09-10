Unification (FUND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,256.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $37,256.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00163895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043246 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

