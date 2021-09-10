UniMex Network (UMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.73 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $181,362.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,049,988 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

