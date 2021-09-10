Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.88 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $13.88 billion and $533.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $22.69 or 0.00050160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

