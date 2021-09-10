United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,771 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up approximately 0.6% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.32% of United Airlines worth $223,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.