United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 196.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of United States Steel worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 47.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 196,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.