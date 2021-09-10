UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

UNH traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. 109,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.