Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Insider Sells A$1,822,000.00 in Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) insider David MacLean sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.29 ($5.21), for a total transaction of A$1,822,000.00 ($1,301,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Universal Store Holdings Limited operates as a specialty retailer of youth casual apparel in Australia. Its products comprise third party and company owned brands of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories in various categories, including womenswear, menswear, and unisex items. The company serves 16-35 year old fashion focused customers.

