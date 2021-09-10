UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $255,625.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

