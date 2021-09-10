UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 10.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 104,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,261,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after buying an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

