UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.78. UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 660 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.