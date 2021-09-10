UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.39 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
