UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.39 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

