US Bancorp DE Acquires 12,862 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.19 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

