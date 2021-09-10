US Bancorp DE Acquires 25,754 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $26.90 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.