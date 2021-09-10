US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

