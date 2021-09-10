US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,776,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $121.56 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,028 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

