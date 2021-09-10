US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1,044.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 48,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,088,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,175 shares of company stock worth $30,951,347 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.