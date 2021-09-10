US Bancorp DE Buys 5,884 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $2,058,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $348,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 178.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE LMND opened at $76.27 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.