US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

