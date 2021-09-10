US Bancorp DE Has $1.24 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,331,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 128.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,938,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.