US Bancorp DE Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $94.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.