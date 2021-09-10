US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $681.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $631.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.