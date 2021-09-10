US Bancorp DE Purchases 42,306 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 5,159.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

