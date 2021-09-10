US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.