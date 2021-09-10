Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 4,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 71,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

