Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 3.2%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.