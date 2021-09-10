Vai (VAI) One Day Volume Tops $2.70 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $84.35 million and $2.70 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

