Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

