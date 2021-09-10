Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.60. 10,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

