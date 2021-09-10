Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.60. 10,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.
The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $639.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valhi during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
