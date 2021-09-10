Validity (VAL) Market Cap Hits $29.19 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $6.65 or 0.00014659 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $8.12 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00430042 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,393,416 coins and its circulating supply is 4,392,319 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.

